Why the judiciary needs to leave democracy alone

On Monday, India’s Supreme Court issued an order with far-reaching political significance. It said the parties can no longer seek votes in the name of religion, caste, creed community and language.

It it not clear how the court arrived at such an order - and this writer has not yet seen either the text of the judgement or the dissent of three judges on the 7 judge bench. But with all due respect to the judiciary, this order appears problematic.

For one, it starts from the premise that politics on the basis of such identity categories is all bad. This betrays a lack of understanding of the hierarchies within Indian society, and the role democracy has played in diluting and challenging those hierarchies.

In India, political mobilisation often happens on the grounds of identity because discrimination has taken place on the basis of precisely the same identity. There is now abundant literature in political science, as well as testimonies from the ground, which show that the idea of universal adult franchise and the power of vote is what helped marginalised communities organise themselves and seek space. Indeed, the constitution itself recognises the need to address historic discrimination in all spheres - including political representation, which explains the idea of reserved seats.

Read | Caste politics, religion and ‘Modiji’: What impacts Bihar’s voters

If today Dalits are able to seek a space in the state structure, in power corridors, it is because they are able to organise themselves as a ‘votebank’ -- that much abused term. In much of North India, upper castes mobilised political power for almost four decades after independence. It is only when OBCs were able to organise themselves as political blocs that power shifted. Surely, the Supreme Court too agrees that the Indian state must reflect the diversity of Indian society; and if that is the case, politics based on the categories it has now prohibited has helped achieve the goal.

Rabid communalism

Two, given that the court was hearing appeals on its 1995 verdict on Hindutva, we must confront the role of religion in politics. It is true that political appeals based on rabid communalism have also become an unfortunate part of Indian democracy. Riots are orchestrated to consolidate a religious group and ‘polarise’ society; insecurities are constantly stoked to introduce a sense of siege in some other groups.

But this continues because of the culture of impunity. There are enough laws for strict action to be taken if there is hate speech, for a political party and its workers to be hauled up if found engaged in disrupting law and order, and for action to be taken for past riots and mass killings. But political leaders have gotten away and feel emboldened.

The solution, however, cannot be a judicial fiat. It has to emerge from stronger implementation of the rule of law and democracy’s self-correcting mechanisms themselves.

Read | Hindutva is a way of life with some outposts

Given Hindutva’s deep penetration and resonance in large sections of society, it has to be fought politically; it cannot be defeated under the cover of a judicial order. For those who are worried about how certain parties prioritise minorities at the cost of administrative neutrality, the battle again is political.

And there are correctives. From an era of politics based solely on religion or caste, there is a shift. A recent scan of electoral verdicts shows that politics is not dictated solely by identity. Aspirations are changing; there is a youth demographic that judges leaders on issues and delivery; infrastructure and public goods have become as coveted as recognition of identity grievances among sections of the electorate. A politician who speaks to both identity and development related concerns is most likely to succeed.

An un-implementable order

Finally, this is an un-implementable order. I write this piece from eastern UP, where I can see posters of different parties competing in the elections. There is, in some cases, subtle and other cases, explicit appeal to caste loyalties. Across the country, in every election, from the village panchayat through municipalities and state assembly to the Lok Sabha, caste, language and religion play a role in persuading voters. It is unlikely that SC can institute a mechanism to see it through.

Read | Religious violence keeps Uttar Pradesh’s political pot boiling

Society’s cleavages will express itself in politics. This is not unique to India incidentally. Just look at the recent US elections or the Brexit vote where identity was a major issue in determining preferences.

The Indian judiciary needs to let Indian electoral democracy evolve on its own. Not all its practices may be palatable to us - but imposing artificial bans will not address the impulses which lead to the use of certain categories in politics in the first place.

The views expressed are personal. The author tweets as @prashantktm.