17th Annual Sangeet Mahotsav: An evening dedicated to classical music

As the Annual Sangeet Mahotsav returns with its 17th edition, it’s time for music lovers to kick start their weekend by enjoying an eve of classical music. Organised by a non-profit organisation, Legends of India, the event will pay tribute to tabla maestro Pt Shankar Ghosh and will also mark the first edition of the Shankar Ghosh Memorial Concert.

.

Read more

“Losing Pt Shankar Ghosh was a great loss not only for the music fraternity but for everyone else too. He was not just a great tabla player but a great teacher as well.”

“Losing Pt Shankar Ghosh was a great loss, not only for the music fraternity but for all. He was not just a great tabla player but also a great teacher. Many stalwarts of today’s times received tutelage under him,” says Dipayan Mazumdar, chairman.

The evening will include performances by tabla maestro Bickram Ghosh, a vocal recital by Ustad Rashid Khan, who will be accompanied by Pt Tanmoy Bose on tabla, a drum orchestra and a short film on Pt Shankar Ghosh.

Mazumdar explains that the idea behind organising the event is to provide a platform to budding musicians by giving them a chance to perform with some of the biggest names in the field of classical music. “It entails exposure and a chance to perform for an amazing crowd. It is an effort to introduce the young generation to classical music and to create awareness about our artists and various other forms of classical music.”