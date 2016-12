In 2016, while premier gig venue Blue Frog shut down, new performance venues such as Tuning Fork and Anti Social in Khar cropped up. The metal scene got a boost with regular shows, British band Coldplay made its India debut amid controversies), and hipster eletronica gigs replaced festival giants Sunburn and Supersonic in Goa on New Year’s Eve.

