2016 in comics: The death of molecular gastronomy

Sure, there’s a lot that went wrong in 2016. But food, especially in India, wasn’t one of them.

We really learnt to celebrate Indian ingredients this year. As a result, a country that, in the last decade, only wanted to order pizza and pasta (and weird Indian versions of the same), discovered the hottest new thing: modern Indian.

What Vineet Bhatia had started years ago was now going mainstream.

Restaurants like Bombay Canteen and The Table led the charge, toppling continental and Italian, and replacing it with good old, homegrown food.

And as leading chefs continue to strive towards local ingredients and simple food, it might spell the demise for the biggest culinary buzzword in recent times: molecular gastronomy.

We can’t wait for 2017, and the innovations and surprises it will bring. After all, that’s what food is all about.

