In 2016, we saw Indian web series go viral, season 2 of popular series being launched, and innumerable new ones sprouting up. Heavy-weight production studios like Y-Films, Bindaas and Viacom 18 entered the market. Known Bollywood actors such as Lisa Haydon and Swara Bhaskar too acted in web shows.

