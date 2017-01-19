A photo exhibition that captures frames of spirituality across India

During one of her official travel tour, corporate Ritu Jhingon heard bells chime in Kamakhya Temple, Guwahati. The soothing sound attracted her senses so much that she captured the scene in a frame, which ultimately led to Samay – A Photo Journey.

“When I heard the bells ring, something rang in me. In the rush of everyday life, I could find inner peace only when I photographed them,” says Ritu, whose works are now exhibited in the city. The show, titled Samay – A Photo Journey, has 54 photographs, including 10 printed on canvas. Divided in four parts — bells, temples, people and travel, the photos capture her travel tales. “These may not be the best pictures, but they narrate a beautiful journey,” she says, adding relevance to the title.

Covering the length and breadth of India, Ritu represents spirituality, through her works. Referring to the temples section, she says, “The jyot (flame) in Tripursundari, Tripura, is akhand (everlasting). At the Gauri Shankar temple at Chandni Chowk, I saw a beggar adding coins to the plate in which the lamp is kept. I couldn’t just stop wondering at people’s faith. Even when people knot threads at bells, they leave their evil behind and go back with a positive hopefulness.”

A photograph capturing the aarti of Ganga on the ghats. (Ritu Jhingon)

What amazes viewers is the photographer’s perception. It isn’t just the faces that emote, but every single part of the body. Stills titled Kasturi and Gajdhaar, focussing on hands and feet of people at religious places, are a must see.