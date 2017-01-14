Abstract paintings: An artist who combines life and poetry in her art

A lawyer, educationist, poet, Shalini Singh is set to embark on her artistic journey with her debut exhibition in the Capital. Titled, The Untrodden Abyss, the artist has given a poetic touch to her artworks.

Her approach to art is unique. Unlike other artists, she uses butter knives, pizza cutters, toothpicks, lipstick caps and not just paint brushes.

“I am a self-taught artist and nature has always been my inspiration. I have experimented with almost all things but I choose to refrain from using brushes. There is only 4-5% usage of brush in my artworks. I even use butt of the brush to make my paintings more abstract,” says the artist, who graduated from Lady Shri Ram College, Delhi University.

Singh only began to paint three years ago. She says “I hadn’t even touched a brush till I received a painting as a gift and I really enjoyed looking at it. So, I thought of trying to make my own artwork and added a flavour of poetry to it.”

Her works bear an association with life. “I have tried to amalgamate art, life and poetry in my works. For example, the series, Bricks of Life is a contrast of fluidity and geometry. While, fluidity showcases destiny and unplanned events of life, geometry highlights planned decisions. Together they make our life beautiful and that’s what I have portrayed,” says Singh.