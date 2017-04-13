Actor Mouli Ganguly returns to the stage in a children’s play

After playing grey characters in television serials such as Kya Huaa Tera Vadaa and Jamai Raja, actor Mouli Ganguly (34) will once again be seen as the antagonist in a children’s play this weekend. In her first musical, titled Dholu & Co, Ganguly will play the role of a witch called Mayajal.

“A lot of great actresses such as Julia Roberts and Susan Sarandon have played the role of the witch. So, when director Randhir Roy offered me this part, I was excited about it,” says Ganguly. In the past, Roy has produced plays such as Ek Mulaqaat and Mr and Mrs Murarilal.

Through song and dance, Dholu & Co will explore the pros and cons of our fast-paced life and try to create a dialogue that goes beyond iPads, junk food and social media. The play revolves around a character named Dholu, played by child actor Sadhil Kapoor (who has acted as Ganesha in the mythological series Devon ke Dev … Mahadev). “I am the only grown-up in the entire cast. So you can imagine the crazy energy on the sets,” says Ganguly.

Television vs stage

Ganguly shot to fame as Shaina with Ekta Kapoor’s hit series Kaahin Kissii Roz in 2001. She quickly turned into one of TV’s most popular faces. But she has also acted in plays. “I’ve always loved doing theatre as it gives actors a lot of time to push ourselves and step out of our comfort zone. That is not always possible with daily soaps,” she says. In the past, Ganguly has worked with actor Kiran Karmarkar in the play Kahani Mein Twist Hai and with actor Himani Shivpuri in Oye Band Baj Gaya.

It took Ganguly a fair bit of preparation to essay the character of Mayajal. “Initially I was playing the role as myself, as Mouli. Then, my director asked me to improvise by adding voice modulation and a change in body language,” she says.

On the web

After TV and theatre, Ganguly wants to try her hand at a new medium — the internet. She plans to launch a women-oriented channel on YouTube: “The project has been in the works for a while. As soon as the play wraps up, I will shoot a few episodes and go live by May. I think I will call it Mouli’s Matra.” She plans to include stories of inspirational women, make-up and fitness tips, and interviews with designers, in her videos. Though Ganguly prefers not to be active on social media (“I don’t like to broadcast every aspect of my life”), the web blog will act as an extension of her.

Dholu & Co will be staged on April 16, 7.30pm

At St Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra

Call 2641 0926

Visit bookmy show.com