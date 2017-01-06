Actor Sana Khaan gives us a sneak peek into her wardrobe

We have seen actor Sana Khaan ace the “sanskari bahu” act in TV soaps. Last month, she played quite the opposite in the film, Wajah Tum Ho. Much like the characters she plays, her wardrobe displays a mishmash of Indian and western influences. She loves to hoard winter clothes and hopes to temporarily shift to a colder place since Mumbai doesn’t let her wear them. She also calls herself a perfume-maker, and we find out why as she gives us a walk-through of her closet.

Wardrobe staples: “Ripped jeans, T-shirts, leggings, all sorts of jackets, and lots of stoles.”

The golden touch: “I love accessories, and I mostly buy gold. I hate junk jewellery – especially ones with chunky pendants and beads.”

High heels confidential: “I am obsessed with heels, mostly stilettos. The higher the better. On a regular day, you’ll see me in 5-inch heels. Also, one of the most expensive things in my wardrobe is my Fendi long boots worth `2lakh. I bought it from Marina Mall in Dubai.”

Impulse mode: “I am impulsive when it comes to make-up and skincare products. But the most expensive thing in my wardrobe is a limited-edition Prada bag worth `6 lakh. I don’t know why I got carried away, but that’s how impulsive I am.”

Scent of a woman: “I buy all my perfumes from airports. But I never wear one perfume at a time; it’s always a mixed concoction. I also love Arabian fragrances. Every year, I go for my holy pilgrimage during Ramzan. I pick up a lot of local fragrances from Riyadh and Kuwait.”

Brand value: “I buy my regular clothes from Zara, Bebe and Banana Republic. My favourite designers are Bhumika Sharma and Dimple & Amrin.”

Winter wonderland: “I love warm clothes – coats, jackets, layers. I know Mumbai has no winter, but I keep buying warm clothes for when I will visit a place that will actually have winter.”