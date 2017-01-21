Artist Sam Bharati’s canvas adds monochromatic colours to nature

Nature, from birds to flowers, has been inspirational for artists. The liberty of using vibrant colours has made artists experiment with nature. But for artist Sam Bharati it’s the other way round. On his canvas, nature comes devoid of any colour. However, what he adds to each of his works is detailing.

Read more

“Black and white gives a lot of impact. I used to create in colour earlier, but now, black and white works have become my strength,” says Bharati, who has worked with pen and ink on paper.

Exhibiting his works as part of the ongoing India Art festival at Thyagaraj Stadium, Bharati says, “I adopted this style much later in life. As a graphic designer, I got interested in detailing of shapes, forms and figures.”

“Since there are no bold strokes in my art, what I create takes time. There is no grey area in it. It requires a lot of patience because it’s 100 per cent black yet there is 3D effect to it,” adds the 55-year-old.

One of his works in the series on eyes shows a man rowing a boat in the iris of the eye. “He is struggling to come out of the turmoil. Similarly, in another work, in the same series, there is the tree of life that has a turbulence surrounding it. I’ve also done a series on owls and sunflowers. Next, I want to create a series on Shiva,” he says.