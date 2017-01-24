Bedroom comedy in theatre needs to be done away with: Lotty Alaric

Actor Lotty Alaric, who has worked in both theatre and Bollywood, says theatre will always have a loyal audience. “There will always be theatre lovers in our country. We can’t see them in so many numbers as compared to Bollywood, because the canvas of films is bigger,” says Alaric, who will next be seen with actors Shruti Haasan and Rajkummar Rao in the film Behen Hogi Teri.

Alaric, who was a presenter on Lok Sabha television for 16 years, is also training young students in acting.

“I see this spark in the young people. Of course, they want to make it big in films eventually, but they want to be part this side of cinema as well. I am still involved in theatre and take it very seriously, and I would love to continue it because it hones your skills,” she says.

The actor, has been part of theatre plays such as Bebe Ka Chamba, is reading interesting scripts to take her movie career ahead. “I am taking things as they come and reading more scripts. My family has been extremely supportive of my decision to act,” she says, adding, “I don’t worry about managing theatre work and films. When it comes to theatre, I really hope that bedroom comedy comes to an end. That is the only element in theatre that I feel needs to be done away with.”