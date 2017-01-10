Bibliophiles throng New Delhi World Book Fair, breaking all footfall records

The ongoing New Delhi World Book Fair 2017, is setting a new record this year, as the book lovers are turning up in hordes for the fair.

“There is a 25 per cent hike in the footfall this year. Usually, every year the footfall is low on the first few days, especially on weekdays. However, this year, on day one, we saw a ticket sale of around 75,000 – this is exclusive of about 20,000 tickets sold at the metro stations across the Capital, and the online bookings,” says Kumar Samresh, deputy director, publicity, National Book Trust (NBT).

While at some halls, high turnout is keeping the publishers busy, for others business is as good as naught. “We get a hall through lottery system. This time, I was unlucky to get a stall in hall no 18 where there are hardly any visitors,” says a stall owner, who doesn’t wish to be named.

Keeping aside business, the book hunting part is still the same for visitors. “I have especially come to find books on famous YouTubers such as Zoe Sugg. And I could find only one copy,” says Prakriti Wahi, 20, a student of Delhi University.

Wish to write a book? Head to Hall 18, Stall 97-100 and get it self-published. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

“According to last year’s budget, this year is slightly better, which is surprising considering our expectations post-demonetisation were very low,” says Trisha Niyogi, a publisher. She informs that all the sales at her stall, barring one, were in plastic money.

“On Sunday, NBT’s sales were `10 lakhs. Last year, during the entire fair, NBT’s turnover was `15 crores. Considering the sale, we are sure to break records by January 15 — the last day,” adds Samresh.