Breaking the taboo: Art that bleeds the beauty of menstrual blood

ave you ever thought to do something creative with menstrual blood? Sounds disgusting? But not to the Romanian artist, Timi Páll who has come up with an intricate artwork made up of her nine months of menstrual blood.

“You never know what comes out from an artist’s head. The muse kissed me one day, and I wanted to create it, because of the deep message and the unique concept. I was sure, there will be a few people who will understand the message. It was like a mission that I completed through my powerful work,” says Páll.

The artist says there’s nothing to be ashamed about periods. “I haven’t cut myself or killed an animal. I’ve used my period flow as an artistic substance like oil paints and pencils,” she says, “after a short research, I’ve found out that it doesn’t smell at all. The flow becomes bit darker after a few days and it is pretty permanent on canvas.”

For the work titled, The Diary of My Period, the artist has used fingers, tampons to create an embryo. “With elimination of the ovum through menstrual blood, I wanted to give birth to an artwork. It took me nine months,” says Páll.

It took Pall nine months to come up with the artwork and she finds it strange that people are not open about menstruation. She says, “People get shocked when they realise that I have used natural period blood to paint although I have created something beautiful and powerful. I hope this mentality will change in a few years.”