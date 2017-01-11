Dear McDonald’s, after masala dosa burger, give us Maggie burger, no?

A burger may be a pretty standard dish, but McDonald’s plans to play with it in a fun and possibly unconventional way. To switch up your burger game, the fast food joint is concocting masala dosa burgers by turning the iconic south Indian breakfast into Masala Dosa Brioche.
These will look like regular burgers, except for the patty inside, which will evoke the flavours of a dosa’s aloo masala. The Indo-American fusion will come in a brioche, a rich French bread, with the patty slathered with a molaga podi chutney mayo. If that sounds suspiciously similar to the chain’s other iconic staple, the McAloo Tikki burger, you will not entirely be off the mark.
The Masala Dosa Brioche is part of the fast food giant’s forthcoming branded menu called McBreakfast, which includes Indian and western breakfast items such as scrambled eggs (the company’s take on anda bhurji, served with a bun), waffles, and hash brown and spinach and corn brioches.
Starting 13 January, the McBreakfast menu is being launched in 44 restaurants in Mumbai in the first phase. Priced between Rs 30 and Rs 135, it will be available from 7 to 11 am in the outlets, and for take way and delivery orders as well.
While we wait for masala dosa burgers to hit other cities, we thought we’d use our time to list six other crazy burger creations we’d like to see on the McDonald’s menu in 2017. Try not to drool.
Spaghetti burger
A spaghetti burger seems especially worthy of the “crazy” moniker. Picture this: Noodles shaped into a bun-like form, which holds a mozzarella-stuffed meat patty, sauce and Parmesan flakes. Pasta dish or a burger?
Maggie burger
You might have thought that we’d run out of things to do with Maggie by now, but this burger - with fried Maggie instead of bread as a patty - will prove you wrong in the most delicious way possible.
Mac and cheese burger
Think buns made of fried discs of mac and cheese. It sure turns the idea of a regular burger upside down.
Lasagna burger
This burger with a bun made of slices of deep-fried lasagna and a pasta sauce-topped patty might just be a winner.
Peanut butter and jelly burger
Sure, peanut butter and jelly work great on a sandwich, but on a burger? It could be a great combo too, especially when you get really crazy and use waffles as the bun.
Doughnut burger
Glazed doughnuts, split in half to provide a bun for a mini meat patty and cheddar cheese. Now won’t that make for a sweet and savory pairing of extreme proportions?