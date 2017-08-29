Delhi Book Fair: Every quest for stationery will come to a halt at Pragati Maidan

This one’s mine, don’t even look at it,” said a young girl, holding a quirky pen pouch close to herself. At another stall, a mother squeezed through a crowd to buy a joker pen (pen with a clown on top) that her child demanded with a loud wail. Such was the scene in Hall No 12 of Delhi’s Pragati Maidan, where young and old alike waged a war over stationery – in a game of who spotted it first!

The Hall No 8-11 — where the 23rd Delhi Book Fair is taking place — have a visibly low presence of visitors. In contrast, the Hall No 12, where the 19th Stationery Fair is happening, has stalls crowded with enthusiastic visitors. If you haven’t been there yet, check out what’s making stationery-lovers turn into maniacs!

A pack of four pens that are made from recycled paper, costs Rs 100; STALL 12-01 N. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

A paper lamp with Buddha image, costs Rs 280; STALL 12-11 D. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

A gift bag designed with coins from different countries, priced at Rs 225; STALL 12-11 D. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

This is probably the most expensive pen displayed at the fair this year. Made out of silver, with engravings of the entire factory’s map on it, this Sheaffer’s pen priced at Rs 2.5 lakh is a rare beauty to spot; STALL 12-11. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

Want to gift your loved one an elegant piece of stationery? How about an Italian fountain pen with a cupid stand priced at around Rs 7,000; STALL 12-10 A. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

A fountain pen from Ganesha collection costing around Rs 7,000; STALL 12-10 A. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

Do the women in your family tie a bun with a pen? Gift them this hair clip cum pen priced at Rs 30; STALL 12-14 A. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

A pen shaped like a trumpet whistle priced at Rs 30; STALL 12-14 A. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

Fruit-shaped sharpners anyone? Five of them cost Rs 100; STALL 12-01 J. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

A wet tissue holder can’t look cuter than this holder in the shape of a Spiderman Minion at Rs 150; STALL 12-01 J. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

And if you prefer Superman over Spiderman, then go for this one at Rs 150; STALL 12-01 J. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

A quirky gift bag made out of handmade paper is available for Rs 30; STALLS 12-011. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

Notebooks like these with funky one-liners costing Rs 150 are selling like hot cakes; STALL 12-011. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)

A golf bar set with stirrers, ice-breaker and cork opener costs Rs 1,600 in retail; STALL 12-04 B. (Henna Rakheja/HT Photo)