Edward Enninful becomes the first male editor of British Vogue

British Vogue, an iconic fashion magazine which celebrated its centenary last year, named Ghana-born Edward Enninful as its first male editor on Monday.

Enninful, a close friend of British supermodel Naomi Campbell, will replace Alexandra Shulman, who is stepping down on August 1 after more than 25 years.

He was born in Ghana, brought to London as a child and was scouted as a male model aged 16 before becoming the youngest editor in the industry when he was named fashion director of i-D magazine in 1991 aged just 18.

Enninful has already worked at Vogue’s Italian and US editions and has been the creative and fashion director of the US style magazine W since 2011.

Enninful is “an influential figure in the communities of fashion, Hollywood and music which shape the cultural zeitgeist,” said Jonathan Newhouse, head of publisher Conde Nast International.

Enninful was named fashion creator of the year by the British Fashion Council in 2014 and last year he received an honour from Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more