Enjoy fables and folktales through performance arts at this event

Classic fables and folk tales will be brought to life through various performance arts this weekend

“It has been said that next to hunger and thirst, our most basic human need is for storytelling,” novelist Khalil Gibran once said. At the Kahani Karnival series of events, storytelling takes centre-stage through performance arts aimed at children.

Set to take place this weekend at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, its eight edition will feature theatre, a puppet show, and a narration of folk tales from across the world. “We decided to turn around the idea of reading, and get children to experience literature and stories through multidisciplinary art forms. The core of each session will remain the books. We want to drive children towards picking up a book,” says Shinibali Mitra Saigal, the co-founder and curator of Kahani Karnival.

A previous session of Kahani Karnival (Photo courtesy: Kahani Karnival)

The theme of this edition is myths and epics. A performance by theatre actor Shruti Sridharan will explore whether Sita was the real hero of Ramayana, while theatre and arts educator Abhishek Panchal will illustrate scenes from Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves. “We wanted to bring to life stories that have lived through centuries, and are still relevant. They touch upon different emotions such as love and bravery,” Saigal says.

To get children’s imagination running, there’s also a costume ball. Kids can dress up and pick props from author Hans Christian Andersen’s stories, such as The Ugly Duckling and The Emperor’s New Clothes. A puppet show in Hindi will feature a mash-up of the fables Little Red Riding Hood and The Three Little Pigs.

A previous session of Kahani Karnival (Photo courtesy: Kahani Karnival)

There’s plenty to interest adults as well. A dastangoi storytelling session with a twist by theatre actor and singer Neha Singh. Instead of Urdu, Singh will enact a story from the Mahabharata in a mix of Hindi and English.

Be there

What: Kahani Karnival 2017 will take place on January 14, 10.30am onward

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla

Tickets: Rs 200 on mycity4kids.com/KahaniKarnival