Exhibition: Know Mahatma Gandhi through rare documents and photographs

To mark 70 years of India’s Independence, an exhibition of rare photographs, documents and letters, all part of the highly acclaimed book Gandhi: An Illustrated Biography are at display at Bikaner House.

Gandhi (right) with his elder brother Laxmidas (1886). (Alamy)

The biography, from which the works have been sourced, explores the evolution of a mischievous, fun-loving boy into the Mahatma. From his schooling and early marriage in Kathiawar to his first brushes with the grandeur of London to a train ride in Pietermaritzburg that led to his first fight for equality – Gandhi was that rare rebel who redefined the meaning of mass resistance for generations to come.

Gandhi during his last fast at Birla House, Delhi. (1948). (Getty Images.)

The photographs, collected from across the world, bring out his successes and disappointments, the close friendships he shared with his contemporaries, his early years in India, England and South Africa; the salt satyagraha and the Round Table conference in London; the 1942 Quit India movement; his assassination and funeral.

Gandhi’s funeral procession shows a naval guard escorting the coffin. (Getty Images.)

One of the photographs on display shows the Mahatma on his last fast at New Delhi’s Birla House which began on January 12, 1948. The objectives of this fast were to ease the communal tension among the two countries, India and Pakistan.

The last darshan of the Mahatma. (Getty Images. )

Another image shows Gandhi’s funeral procession. “Two hundred hand-picked men from the Indian army, navy and air force puled the vehicle (gun carriage), using ropes, while Nehru, Patel and close family members sat next to the body.

“It was a sad day, never to be forgotten by those who witnessed it, when India bid adieu to ‘Bapu’, a man whose life had left an indelible mark on the world,” notes the biography. Gandhi was one of the most photographed men of his time; this exhibition is proof of that.

WHAT: Exhibition of Mahatma Gandhi’s rare pictures and documents

WHEN: 10:00 am - 7:00. Till November 15.

WHERE: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

Call: 2338 3469

Nearest Metro Station: Khan Market.