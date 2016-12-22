Food, music, theatre: 10 things to do in Mumbai this Christmas

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 23

1) Food and drink: Eat, Drink, Rejoice: Enjoy an all Italian festive spread. Dig into Spaghetti alle Vongole (spaghetti with clams), Fettuccine Bolognese (minced chicken in pomodoro sauce), Pizza e Burrata (salami and spicy honey with tomato sauce and burrata), and Australian lamb chops (served with roasted potatoes and mint aioli).

Where: Gustoso, Kemps Corner; Call: 2382 2584

Price: Rs 2,500 onward; Time: 12pm to 11.30pm

Eat, Drink, Rejoice (Photo courtesy: Gustoso)

2) Food and drink: Decadent Desserts: What’s better than a dessert-filled weekend? Choose from blueberry pistachio bar with lemon yoghurt sorbet, a luxe gateau with sherry and raisin ice cream, and a delicate jasmine honey cake with caramelised honey ice cream.

Where: Yauatcha, Raheja Tower, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (E); Call: 92222 22800

Price: Rs 450 onward; Time: 12pm to 1am

Decadent Desserts (Photo courtesy: Yauatcha)

3) Food and drink: Winter Special Menu: Celebrate winter with a seven-course meal that features a goat cheese crostini, Mexican-style empanadas, and a roast turkey with green apples. Sip cinnamon-infused sangria with green apples. End the meal with plum pudding and stollen bread.

Where: Craft Deli Bistro Bar, Phoenix Marketcity Kurla, Kurla (W); Call: 6180 2073

Price: Rs 2,000 (couples pass); When: 11.30am to 11.45pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 24

4) Food and drink: All White Christmas: Celebrate Christmas Eve with Christmas cocktails such as Ciroc Snowball (home-made eggnog and lime citrus), Reindeer Games (a creamy mint chocolate drink), and Ciroc Vodka (chocolate and peppermint).

Where: Asilo, 40th Floor, The St Regis Hotel, Lower Parel; Call: 6162 8031

Price: Rs 2,500 onward; Time: 5.30pm to 1am

All White Christmas. (Photo courtesy: Asilo)

5) Theatre: Tow Adorable Losers: A comedy about how a professor from Odisha with weak English, and an academically weak student forge an unusual friendship.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point; Call: 6622 3823

Price: Rs 300 onward;Time: 7pm

Tow Adorable Losers.

6) Music: Electronica Beats: Welcome Christmas Eve with signature tunes by musicians Oceantied, Tarqeeb and EZ Riser. Expect psychedelic rock and metal music fussed with dance hall beats.

Where: Bonobo, Kenilworth Mall, off Linking Road, Bandra (W); Call: 2605 5050

Entry: Free; Time: 9pm onward

7) Film: Wizard of Oz: Catch the classic 1983 film starring Judy Garland as Dorothy, the young Kansas girl who goes on an adventure to the magical land of Oz, and makes the unlikeliest of friends – a scarecrow, a lion and a tin man.

Where: Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point ; Call: 6622 3823

Entry: Free; Time: 2pm to 6pm

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 25 - CHRISTMAS SPECIAL

8) Food and drink: Christmas Brunch: Start your day with pan-seared vegetable satay bun, hakka hand-pulled noodles, and Chinese prawn dumplings steamed Indian salmon. Wash it down with cocktails, wine and beer. End the brunch with vanilla crème brulee and mandarin or blueberry sorbet.

Where: Hakkasan, Krystal Building, Waterfield Road, Bandra (W); Call: 26444444

Price: Rs 3,000 onward; Time: 12pm to 5pm

Christmas Brunch (Photo courtesy: Hakkasan)

9) Food and drink: Christmas Around the World: Enjoy Spanish And Middle Eastern cuisines this festive season: try Sicilian Caponata (spinach and burnt garlic with artichoke), Saga Butter Tortellini (beetroot sauce and porcini mushroom risotto), and Blue Berry and Brie Waffle Grilled Cheese (Mediterranean style lasagna with artichokes).

Where: Amadeus, NCPA, Nariman Point; Call: 2282 4242

Price: Rs 2,350 onward; Time: 12.30pm to 11.30pm

Christmas Around the World (Photo courtesy: Amadeus)

10) Food and drink: Christmas with a Twist: Pick from rosemary and garlic roast lamb loin, traditional sliced turkey breast with sausage and pistachio stuffing , grilled pesto salmon steak with beetroot and pineapple mustard marinated pork chops.

Where: Silver Beach Café, Gandhi Gram Road, Juhu; Call: 2620 8930

Price: Rs 2,000 onward; Time: 12pm to 1am