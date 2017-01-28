I always wanted to be a part of National School of Drama: Mohit Chauhan

Delhi mein concert karne ka maza hi alag hai,” says singer Mohit Chauhan, who was in the Capital to perform at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. “The audience loves to dance and participate enthusiastically. Their response charges the singer even more. I love performing here,” says Chauhan, adding, “This two-sided involvement is hard to find anywhere else.”

Known for songs such as Tum Se Hi (Jab We Met, 2007) Phir Se Ud Chala (Rockstar, 2011), Saans, (Jab Tak Hai Jaan, 2012) and Matargashti (Tamasha, 2015) the singer has spent a major part of his life in Delhi. He says, “I wanted to learn theatre in Delhi, and get into acting. I used to do a lot of theatre in school and had also attended three-month-long classes at Himachal Pradesh’s National School of Drama (NSD). It was my wish to be a part of the National School of Drama, Delhi. I dropped the plan because I was a bit late for that.”

This minor setback paved the way for music, and today Chauhan is one of the most popular singers. He says, “Music has been an important part of my life. I was making music simultaneously while studying B Sc and M Sc. Studying science demands a lot of time and dedication, but I still got an opportunity to make a jingle for an ad company in Delhi. I was noticed after that and this led to the formation of my own music band Silk Route. That was the first time I earned money on my creative skills.”

After completing his studies in Himachal, he came to Delhi looking for a job. “I wanted to do something creative and after the jingle, I started making a living for myself. In a way, Delhi has contributed in my journey to become a successful singer,” he says.