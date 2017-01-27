I’m sorry but I don’t even consider rap as music: Pandit Jasraj

As Pandit Jasraj, a classical music genius, turns 88, he will be in the Capital to regale music lovers with his delightful voice at My Journey: An Intimate Evening with Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj. The concert, which pays a tribute to the artist, also aims at promoting classical music.

Read more

“Classical music has a very bright future in our country,” says Pt Jasraj. “Our generations to come are empowered; they sing very well and play very well and are taking a keen interest in the music form.”

I’m sorry but I don’t even consider rap as music. Ye bhi koi gaana hota hai?

While rap music has its own followers, the artist says that he doesn’t consider it to be a form of music at all. “There will always be some or the other form of music that will be popular, having said that — I’m sorry but I don’t even consider rap as music. Ye bhi koi gaana hota hai?” he says. “Rap mein ley (rhythm) zaroor hai, magar swar (pitch) nahi hai. Aur swar aur leh mil ke hi gaana banta hai. To compare it to music is just wrong.”

Varanasi: Pandit Jasraj, classical vocalist performs at Banaras Hindu University during sanskritik mahotsav, in Varanasi on Saturday. PTI Photo (PTI)

“I used to cry to learn singing and even grew my hair long, thinking that I wouldn’t cut it till I started singing properly.

Talking about his journey, Pandit Jasraj shares that he was passionate about music from a very young age. “I used to cry to learn singing and even grew my hair long, thinking that I wouldn’t cut it till I started singing properly. So when I sang on the radio for the first time in 1951 and everyone praised me for it, only then did I cut my hair,” he shares. “By God’s grace, my journey has been a beautiful one and hasn’t come to an end yet. It is a blessing that even such at an age – I’m turning 88 in a week — I perform globally and people listen to me. Demand mein bane rehna badi kripa hoti hai. The credit is to those who listen to me still.”

So what as per him are the ingredients to a successful journey? “It is your dedication that takes you forward in life. Along with that, your destiny and God’s blessings also play a very important role,” he finishes.