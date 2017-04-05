In pics: Bejewelled treasures of the Mughals and maharajas on display in Paris

‘From the Great Mughals to the Maharajas: Jewels from the Al Thani collection,’ an ongoing exhibition at the French capital’s Grand Palais, explores the evolution of taste and technique in India’s jewelled arts over five centuries. The exhibition shimmers and sparkles with exceptional gemstones, jade, rock crystal and enamel, as well as Imperial jewellery and contemporary creations, showcased in a magical décor inspired by the refinery of Indian culture.

Light pink diamond (India), prior to 1526; reworked in 1880 and 1990.

Over 270 spectacular treasures from the Al Thani collection – the private collection of the Qatari royal family – are on show at the Grand Palais in Paris. The exhibition explores the history of Indian jewellery from the era of the great Mughals to the present day. Visitors can catch sight of some exceptional jewels, all steeped in history, while also exploring the links between major European jewellers, such as Cartier, and India.

The ‘Arcot II’ diamond (India), 1760. Modified 1959 and 2011.

‘From the Great Mughals to the Maharajas: Jewels from the Al Thani collection’ runs from March 29 to June 5, 2017, at Le Grand Palais, Paris, France.

Jaipur, 1750-1800. Gold, rubies, diamonds, enameled reverse.

Cartier, 1937. Platinum, rubies, diamonds.

Northern India, 1600-1650. Spinels, pearls, modern cord. Imperial inscriptions in Persian dated 1609 and 1635 on four spinels.

Mughal, dated AH 1016 / AD 1607-8. Mottled grey nephrite jade.

Nepal (1900). Canvas, pearls, coloured glass, diamonds, emeralds, rubies, silver (insignia) bird-of-paradise feathers.

Brooch. Cartier London, 1937. Platinum and diamonds. Weight of the Tiger Eye diamond: 61.50 ct.

Western India, 1925-1950. Gold, diamonds, pearls, emeralds.

Northern India or Deccan, dated 1031 AH (1621-1622). Inscription in Persian: Shihab al-din Muhammad Shah Jahan Ghazi Emperor

India, 1575-1625. Gold, pearls, rubies, diamonds, emeralds, sapphires, glass, coloured and lacquered emeralds.

India, 1900 (turban ornament); Paris, 2012 (Cartier clip). Gold, silver, emeralds, diamonds, pearls.

Northern India, 1875-1900 ; 1639-1640 (two spinels). Gold, diamonds, rubies, spinels.

