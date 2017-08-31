India on Canvas 2017: Top celebs join renowned artists to create works for charity

Bollywood buffs might know about actor Salman Khan’s flair for painting. But for an upcoming event in the city, it’s actor Shah Rukh Khan who has dipped his hands in colours. At India on Canvas 2017 — an initiative by Delhi-based NGO Khushii — some of the biggest names from the film and corporate worlds have collaborated with renowned artists to create artworks, which will be auctioned in Delhi, today.

Among the 59 pairs, the highlight this year was the introduction of youngsters to the world of art. Singer Ananya Birla, who associated with leading contemporary artist Anjolie Ela Menon, says: “I hadn’t painted since pre-school, but my experience with Anjolie ji was absolutely amazing. I learnt a lot from her, especially when she said that mistakes can be beautiful and that many of her best works have come from so-called mistakes.”

Artist Anjolie Ela Menon with singer Ananya Birla.

Menon, who had collaborated with Ananya’s father, Kumar Mangalam Birla, earlier for the same initiative, says, “It felt nice to work with the young generation this year.”

Businessman Rajan Kapoor, who partnered with artist Sanjay Bhattacharya, says, “Painting requires a lot of dedication, and a lot of effort. I am a photographer myself, so creating an artwork with Sanjay was like one artist collaborating with another.”

Former cricketer Kapil Dev with artist Michelle Poonawalla.

Khushii chairperson, former cricketer Kapil Dev was elated to see the artworks that emerged. “When I look at art, I don’t like to go by the name of its creator. If an artwork gives me happiness, I like it,” says Dev, who teamed up with artist Michelle Poonawalla. When did he last indulge in any kind of art before this? “I only remember making some trays and glasses in art class at school,” he answers.

The cricketer adds that the young ambassadors were introduced to the stalwarts because when “the new blood” and famous artists come together, the value of the artwork they create goes up. “For us, it’s important to generate as much money as we can because the amount goes to charity for young boys and girls.”

The artworks will be auctioned at JW Marriott Hotel Aerocity in New Delhi, on September 1, and the entry is by invite.

