JK Rowling is writing two books; launches new website for Fantastic Beasts

It’s been a great year for all JK Rowling fans. After the release of her first Harry Potter play and a spin-off film — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — earlier this year, the wildly popular author teased everyone on Wednesday saying that she’s working on two new novels.

Rowling, in a series of Tweets, told her fans that she is busy working on two new novels, one of which she will publish under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. She also revealed that there won’t be any more of Newt Scamander novels.

Check out her tweets and jump a little in your seat.

I'm working on it (literally). And thank you! https://t.co/vA6CZcVhRW — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

I'm always working on a novel. It's my thing. https://t.co/cJ4Bc47c35 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

Having a break. I've been writing since 5.55am! https://t.co/X3brusFxYd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

No, no, no. There won't be Newt Scamander novels. Only movies. Calm down, there! https://t.co/Zyhim6Wscd — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

One of each, but I'm not sure which will come out first. I'll let you know as soon as I do! https://t.co/gFF8UZmq5W — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

Wake up, drag the laptop into bed and get to work. There's really no need for formal attire. https://t.co/wq4FP5qKZe — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 21, 2016

Rowling also announced the launch of her new website, jkrowling.com, on Twitter on Wednesday.

Designed to be more “real and personal” than her last website Pottermore and to reflect her own writing desk, the new site will include links to Rowling’s ever-popular Twitter feed, which she is well known for using to communicate with her many fans, as well as links to some of the causes and charities she supports.

OK, let's try that again! New website https://t.co/xSpgZaxXkw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 20, 2016

See https://t.co/ZvvZVAHHN9 for answers to some FAQs on Fantastic Beasts, including this one! https://t.co/dpv4CW9NOw — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 20, 2016

The author revealed that she would be using the new platform to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the new Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them franchise as a “Christmas gift to wizard-lovers.”

With four more movies in the Fantastic Beasts franchise still to come, Rowling also reassured fans that they will find all their answers on the big screen with the release of the films.

