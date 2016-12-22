 JK Rowling is writing two books; launches new website for Fantastic Beasts | art and culture | Hindustan Times
JK Rowling is writing two books; launches new website for Fantastic Beasts

art and culture Updated: Dec 22, 2016 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
AFP
British author JK Rowling. (AFP)

It’s been a great year for all JK Rowling fans. After the release of her first Harry Potter play and a spin-off film — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them — earlier this year, the wildly popular author teased everyone on Wednesday saying that she’s working on two new novels.

Rowling, in a series of Tweets, told her fans that she is busy working on two new novels, one of which she will publish under her pseudonym Robert Galbraith. She also revealed that there won’t be any more of Newt Scamander novels.

Check out her tweets and jump a little in your seat.

Rowling also announced the launch of her new website, jkrowling.com, on Twitter on Wednesday.

Designed to be more “real and personal” than her last website Pottermore and to reflect her own writing desk, the new site will include links to Rowling’s ever-popular Twitter feed, which she is well known for using to communicate with her many fans, as well as links to some of the causes and charities she supports.

The author revealed that she would be using the new platform to answer some of the most frequently asked questions about the new Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them franchise as a “Christmas gift to wizard-lovers.”

With four more movies in the Fantastic Beasts franchise still to come, Rowling also reassured fans that they will find all their answers on the big screen with the release of the films.

