LOL Comedy Theatre Festival: Three plays to take Delhiites on a laughter ride

If your idea of a perfect weekend includes a dose of boisterous laughter, then this is for you. Starting tomorrow, LOL — Comedy Theatre Festival by Atelier Theatre, will present three hilarious plays. “We wanted to put together a festival that the masses find appealing. Usually people avoid going for a play because of the heavy-duty issues. So, we selected productions that are satirical and light-hearted,” says Kuljeet Singh, festival curator and director of the plays.

Khusar Phusar, Refund, and Short Circuit are the three plays, which will be staged over the coming weekends this month.

This weekend, the play Khusar Phusar will present a story of the first anniversary party of a couple that decides to host several affluent guests at their posh suburban residence in the city. Upon arriving, the guests discover that the hosts and servants are missing. The situation that thus arises turns comical as the couple tries to conceal the truth from society and even police.

A scene from the play Refund.

“The play, Refund, is a satire on the education system, in which a boy goes back to his school and asks for a refund of his school fee saying, ‘The school didn’t teach me anything,’” informs Singh.

The third play, Short Circuit, is about Anirban and his girlfriend Simar, who are preparing to welcome some important guests who will decide their personal and professional fate in the near future. But, like it usually happens, mistakes happen and laughter ensues.

So, get your funny bone tickled as you celebrate September as the comedy month this year, with these plays.