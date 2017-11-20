Love balchao, vindaloo or recheado? Here’s the best of Goa on a platter

India’s fascination with Goa is legendary. It’s more evident in Mumbai’s populace; weekend flights to the coastal state from the city are mostly packed with travellers, who go for leisure. And, this is exactly what the trio — Sameer Seth, Yash Bhanage and Floyd Cardoz of the Bombay Canteen fame — aim to cater to through their offering, O Pedro.



On a Sunday afternoon, when we trooped into O Pedro, it was packed to its capacity, in spite of being situated in a commercial area. For a moment, it felt like we had entered a Goan shack minus the beach. The décor of the place reminded us of the many Portuguese-styled villas that line the coastal state’s countryside. The 2500 sq ft property is dominated by creepers, vintage fans and antique lamps hanging from the vaulted ceiling. The wooden dining tables have cane-backed chairs that are, by now, obsolete in Goan homes. A long, wooden bar takes over one side of the eatery. A small sideboard for storing plates and a wall cabinet above it are reminiscent of old Goan homes. Everything around looked old school — even the music that was played was retro.

House Baked Sourdough Poee

Our first orders were House Baked Sourdough Poee (₹240; served with different butters) and Fish Croquettes (₹340). The poee (leavened bread), a speciality of Goa, was hot and soft and probably better than what you get in Goa, while the croquettes, didn’t exactly match the Goan variety. The B**f Assado (₹380), a roasted delicacy that is a daily feature in Goan kitchens, was tender and well cooked. The Margao Choriz and Bacon Pulao (₹700), that came with a fried egg, was a variation of the original. The Smoked Pork Sorpotel (₹600) was spicy and was served with sannas (rice cakes). For desserts, we went in for the Chocolate & Olive Oil Mousse (₹140) and Aunty Li’s Serradura (₹180). While the former was like a regular chocolate mousse, the latter is a pudding variety from Macau, a former Portuguese colony.

B**f Assado

The eatery serves an array of traditional Goan delicacies such as caldeen, sausage chilli fry, bangda parra, ambot tik, balchao, croquettes, vindaloo, recheado or cafreal preparations of fish varieties, xacuti, bebinca and sorpotel, which are arguably the maximum local delicacies that any Goan eatery in Mumbai has on offer. Though some of the dishes are steeply priced and small in quantity, they were value for money because of their rich flavours. Our orders, in spite of the place being packed, came within minutes. In terms of Goan food and vibe, O Pedro is arguably the best that Mumbai has to offer.

What: O Pedro

Where: Unit No 2, Plot No C-68, Jet Airways-Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex

Call: 2653 4700

What’s on the menu: Goan, Portuguese

Drinking: Yes

Smoking: No

AT A GLANCE…

Décor: Resembling a Goan villa

Food quality: Excellent

Reservation: Recommended

Service: Very good

Price for two: Rs 4,000 (without alcohol)

Rating: ****



(HT Cafe reviews anonymously and pays for its own meal)

