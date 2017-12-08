Manish Arora’s art installation in Mumbai will inspire you to spread some love

Manish Arora has collaborated with St+art India Foundation to create an art installation titled All We need is Love for Jindal Mansion. The ace designer says that his piece is inspired by his philosophy of looking at things in a positive way.

Talking about collaborating with St+art India Foundation, that aims to make streets more interactive through the medium of urban art, the designer says, “I was approached by St+art India Foundation almost a year back to work on a piece of art in Mumbai, but we didn’t have the right canvas to showcase the art.”

“The Jindal Mansion came to be the perfect canvas for our installation. My installation is titled, All We Need is Love, and comes from my philosophy of always seeing life in a positive manner. In a world filled with so much uncertainty, positivity becomes extremely important.”

My new installation being launched today at the Jindal Mansion bombay called #allweneedislove made out of almost 2000 embroidery hoops with fabrics from all over India

The installation was the result of six months of ideating, 35 artisans and 3 months of execution. Created with yards of cloth — hand-embroidered or printed — close to 2,400 pieces were pieced together to create the finished look. The installation is all about colour, joy and celebration with added glow-in-the-dark elements. Arora says that the installation is about invoking love to people through vibrant colours. “I wanted people to wrap up the year with optimism and a positive outlook rather than negativity,” he added.

Arjun Bahl, co-founder of St+art India Foundation and the festival director, says that they are thrilled to be working with Manish on this installation. “Over the years, Manish has proved how he flawlessly takes inspiration from his fashion practice to scale up his creativity in the most unexpected manner,” he said.

