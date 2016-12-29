Meet Carrie Fisher, the writer: A look at the iconic star through her novels

Not many know that Princess Leia was also a prolific writer. Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday at 60, led a busy writing career that included several successful memoirs, novels and scripts.

Here we look at her four full-length novels, all written before the release of her first memoir, Wishful Drinking, in 2008.

Postcards from the Edge (1987)

Fisher’s debut novel is semi-autobiographical, telling the story of a movie actress struggling to put her life back together after a drug overdose. Fisher went on to write the screenplay for the movie of the same name, which starred Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.

Surrender the Pink (1990)

This romance novel is, like all of Fisher’s fiction works, semi-autobiographical, this one said to be based on her marriage to Paul Simon. In the story, a successful female screenwriter gets married, then separated, and only years later finds herself fully ready to write the man out of her life.

Delusions of Grandma (1993)

A Hollywood scriptwriter writes letters to her unborn child that help to unravel the series of events that led her to where she is now, eight-and-a-half months pregnant and in a relationship gone wrong.

The Best Awful (2004)

Seen as a sequel to “Postcards from the Edge,” Fisher’s last novel is said to fictionalize her relationship with agent Bryan Lourd, father of her daughter Billie Lourd. In the story, a bipolar actress-turned-successful talk-show host juggles her beloved six-year-old daughter, a gay ex-husband and her aging starlet mother.

Read more

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more