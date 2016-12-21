Mumbai gets a new event celebrating indie arts

Live! at the Library, a monthly event that celebrates the indie arts scene, kicks off on December 23

There is a certain charm in intimate performances, where the audience and the performer are face-to-face and can interact with each other,” says Arun Kale, the editor of alternative online magazine, Helter Skelter. Kale, who witnessed and organised intimate terrace concerts, was keen to recreate the experience and offer a sustainable platform to indie artists. He has now collaborated with co-working space Ministry of New to host monthly sessions, titled Live! at the Library. The event’s title borrows from the name of the room — The Library — at Ministry of New, where the event will be hosted.

In its inaugural festive edition, today, it features performances by singer Gowri Jayakumar, poetry by Anu Elizabeth Roche and stories by Mahithi Pillay.

Roche has been performing spoken word pieces for three years and her poetry revolves around relationships, family, giving birth (she has a year-old baby) and feminist themes, like the importance of women making space for themselves in the city. She began writing poetry from the age of seven and hasn’t looked back since. “My elder brother was gifted a notebook and I wanted one as well. My mother made a deal with me, that if I write in the book (and not on the wall as I was doing) I would get the book. I got the notebook and have been writing since then,” she says.

Mahithi Pillay, a journalist by profession, will recite stories published in the Helter Skelter Anthology of New Writing. Pune-based singer-songwriter Gowri Jayakumar will perform her songs — Aunty Ko Kya Hua, Swingin’ Sinner, Water Lily and Defacto Dead, to name a few. Jayakumar is known for her various stage avatars — Kozmi Cow, Pulpy Shilpy and Mama Kitty.

“We plan to make this a monthly event and feature music, dance, poetry, and literature, along with workshops, and discussions,” says Kale.

Live! at the Library will be held on December 23, 7.30pm

At Ministry of New, Kitab Mahal, Fort

Call: 6635 6505

Tickets: Rs 500 on insider.in