Padma awardee Vishwa Mohan Bhatt says it’s better late than never

There’s only one musician who comes to mind when you think of the Mohan Veena––and that’s Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt. Not only has he popularised the instrument in Indian music, but has also put it on a global music map.

Read more

Recently announced as one of the awardees of the prestigious Padma Bhushan, the musician says with a laugh,“Humare me kahawat hai der aaye durust aye (Better late than never).”

“Any award, especially from the government, is welcome. It is a different type of recognition. I don’t have any complaints that it has come now. I didn’t complain either when I was awarded the Padma Shri in 2002, which should have come in 1994,” says the Grammy Award winner.

Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej, AR Rahman and Pt Vishwa Mohan Bhatt take a selfie during an an awards ceremony in Mumbai. (Pramod Thakur/ HT photo)

The musician who has worked in several films including Lagaan (2001), Saathiya (2002), Dedh Ishqiya (2014) and 7 Khoon Maaf (2011) says, “I have even toured with AR Rahman. But what I do in films is just 10 per cent of my dedication to Indian music.”

Unlike many who are not happy that music is more electric now, he is open to change. “This is the golden era of music, as people are getting more exposure,” he says.

The musician travels to Delhi often, and says it’s his second home. “It’s always a pleasure to play for Delhiites because of the knowledge of music that people have here.”