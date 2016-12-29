Party, travel, eat: 10 things to do in Mumbai the New Year’s Eve

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 30

1) Theatre: The Darkroom Project: Watch an experimental retelling of dark stories using elements of shadow theatre and photography. The stories include Premchand’s Kafan, Saadat Hasan Manto’s Khol Do, Lihaaf by Ismat Chugtai and The Little Match-Girl by Hans Christian Andersen.

Where: Yiamas - The Experimental Space, Ballard Estate, Fort; Call: 98334 67780

Entry: Rs300 to Rs 6,000; When: 6.30pm

The Darkroom Project. (Courtesy: The Darkroom Project)

2) Food and drink: Bohri Mohalla Stall: Dig into The Bohri Kitchen’s smoked mutton kheema samosas, chicken cutlets, and mutton khichda, garnished with limbu, caramelized onions and phudina, with a side of masala chai at this stall.

Where: Kaboom, Gulam Marg, Ballard Estate, Fort; Call: 2261 4489

Price: Rs90 to Rs 170; When: 7.30pm to 12.30pm

Kheema Samosas. (Courtesy: TBK)

3) Workshop: 3D Printing: Get a basic understanding of designing an object using a 3D printer: modelling, preparing the file, and an in-depth understanding of the printing process.

Where: Curiosity Gym, Palkhivala Building, Fort; Call: 2261 7244

Price: Rs2,000; When: 3pm

3D Printing.

4) Film: Short Film Night: Catch Stutterer (2015), a film about the social isolation experienced by a man who suffers from a speech stutter, and Mistletoe (2015), a Christmas-special romantic comedy.

Where: The Pantry, Kalaghoda, Fort; Call: 2270 0082

Entry: Free; When: 8pm

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 31 - NEW YEAR’S EVE

5) Food and drink: Glamorous and Elegant: Dig into a range of Asian dishes such as teriyaki potato skewers, mahtani chicken, miso black cod, tenderloin in coconut, and fish in chilli mustard.

Where: Shiro, Wadia International Center, Worli; Call: 90660 25278

Entry: Rs4,000 to Rs8,000; When: 9pm onward

Shiro, Worli. (Courtesy: Shiro )

6) Drink: Black & White Ball: Bring in the New Year sipping on classic cocktails including Caprioska, whisky sour, Bloody Mary, mojito, and the Screwdriver.

Where: The Spare Kitchen, Atria Mall, Worli; Call: 60229000

Entry: Rs4,000 to Rs7,000; When: 9pm to 3am

Sip on caprioskas at The Spare Kitchen. (Photo: The Spare Kitchen)

7) Food and drink: Slumber Party: Wear your best pyjamas, onesies, sweatpants, shorts, T-shirts, nightshirts and robes. Enjoy all the sleep-over essentials: cheese popcorn, candy floss, tequila shots.

Where: The Little Door, New Link Road, Andheri (W); Call: 3965 9462

Entry: Rs2,500 onward; When: 9pm onward

Slumber Party. (Photo: The Little Door)

8) Food and drink: Rooftop Bash: Join a pool party with unlimited food, drinks, and dancehall music. Choose from signature cocktails such as Gin and Jam (blueberry jam, dry gin and lime soda), High on Chai (a tea cocktail with dark rum) and Smokey and Spicy (a tequila-based cocktail with jalapenos).

Where: Toast Bistro and Bar, Church Road, Andheri (E); Call: 70459 02799

Entry: Rs2,500 onward; When: 8pm onward

Rooftop Bash (Photo: Toast Bistro and Bar)

9) Travel: River-side Camping: Start the New Year on an adventurous note, away from Mumbai’s high decibels with a camp-side barbeque, music and board games on the banks of Vaitarna river. Make your way to Nasik on December 31 and be back in Mumbai on the evening of January 1.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (assembly point); Call: 9769568784

Price: Rs 4,100 per person; When: 9.30am (assembly time

River-side Camping (Photo: Mumbai Travellers)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 1, 2017

10) Workshop: Drone-making: Make a drone from scratch and get useful hacks to flying it. Learn the basic concepts, the working, and its practical uses.

Where: Drona Aviation, IIT Bombay, Powai; Call: 72082 55431

Tickets: Rs 1,500; When: 10am onward

