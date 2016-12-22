Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates in morbid photo series

Photographer Henry Hargreaves has released a series of harrowing photos recreating the last meals of death row inmates.

The series, showcased on website ayearofkilling.com, consists of 20 photos. They are the recreations of the final meals served to inmates from various US states like Texas, Florida and Alabama.

New project www.ayearofkilling.com upbeat project that chronicles the last meals served to every prisoner executed on Death Row in 2016. As the US govt struggles to find suitable drugs to 'humanely' execute these inmates and the number of prisoners exonerated after sentencing is 1 in 9 the killings continue... Site designed by @zzdesign thanks to @micheledoyingphotography A photo posted by Henry Hargreaves (@henry_hargreaves_photo) on Dec 21, 2016 at 6:47am PST

This is not the first time Hargreaves has done this. In 2011, his photo-series No Seconds, on the same subject, went viral.

Through these photos, the Brooklyn-based photographer wants to bring attention to the death penalty issue in the US. The website reads: Every year since the death penalty was reinstated in the United States in 1976, “the state” has executed an average of 47 people. One in nine inmates were freed from death row after new evidence of their innocence came to light. These images are full recreations of the final documented meals of individual inmates executed in 2016.”

“By continuing this theme here, he (Hargreaves) hopes to further highlight the frequency of these killings; how long inmates spend on death row before their executions; and how this whole practice can go on -- and with such conviction -- even when there’s great uncertainty around so many cases,” the description adds.

Here are some of the photos from the series:

Ribeye steak, baked potato with sour cream, asparagus, dinner rolls with butter, French onion soup, strawberries, pistachio ice cream, milk and apple juice served to 63-years-old from Georgia. (Henry Hargreaves/ayearofkilling.com)

Medium pizza with sausage and pepperoni, chicken wings with Buffalo sauce and a large soda served to a 50-year-old from Georgia. (Henry Hargreaves/ayearofkilling.com)

Meat pizza, steak and cheese calzone, stuffed Portobello mushroom, chef salad with ranch dressing and honey mustard dressing, and orange juice served to a 37-year-old from Georgia. (Henry Hargreaves/ayearofkilling.com)

Beef soft tacos, salsa, Spanish rice, mixed greens, corn, refried beans, and flour tortillas, with a choice of tea, punch, or water to drink served to a 33-year-old from Texas. (Henry Hargreaves/ayearofkilling.com)

Rib eye steak, medium rare; a baked potato with butter and sour cream; a salad made of iceberg lettuce, cucumber and tomato; baked garlic bread; lemon meringue pie; and a bottle of CocaCola served to a 53-year-old from Florida. (Henry Hargreaves/ayearofkilling.com)

Fried chicken and french fries served to a 45-year-old from Alabama.

Pepper steak with brown gravy, steamed rice, mixed greens, a vegetable blend, black eyed peas, sliced bread, chocolate cake with peanut butter icing, and a choice of water, tea, or punch to drink (believed to have drunk the punch) served to a 35-year-old from Texas. (Henry Hargreaves/ayearofkilling.com)

10 pieces of fried catfish, 10 hushpuppies, two triple deluxe hamburgers with bacon, two pints of vanilla ice cream and one sliced raw onion served to a 60-year-old from Georgia. (Henry Hargreaves/ayearofkilling.com)

