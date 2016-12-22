Photographer recreates last meals of death row inmates in morbid photo series

Photographer Henry Hargreaves has released a series of harrowing photos recreating the last meals of death row inmates.
The series, showcased on website ayearofkilling.com, consists of 20 photos. They are the recreations of the final meals served to inmates from various US states like Texas, Florida and Alabama.
New project www.ayearofkilling.com upbeat project that chronicles the last meals served to every prisoner executed on Death Row in 2016. As the US govt struggles to find suitable drugs to 'humanely' execute these inmates and the number of prisoners exonerated after sentencing is 1 in 9 the killings continue... Site designed by @zzdesign thanks to @micheledoyingphotography
This is not the first time Hargreaves has done this. In 2011, his photo-series No Seconds, on the same subject, went viral.
Through these photos, the Brooklyn-based photographer wants to bring attention to the death penalty issue in the US. The website reads: Every year since the death penalty was reinstated in the United States in 1976, “the state” has executed an average of 47 people. One in nine inmates were freed from death row after new evidence of their innocence came to light. These images are full recreations of the final documented meals of individual inmates executed in 2016.”
“By continuing this theme here, he (Hargreaves) hopes to further highlight the frequency of these killings; how long inmates spend on death row before their executions; and how this whole practice can go on -- and with such conviction -- even when there’s great uncertainty around so many cases,” the description adds.
Here are some of the photos from the series:
Follow @htlifeandstyle for more