 Preserving culture: Over 1,000 books from German abbey being digitised | art and culture | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 24, 2017-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Preserving culture: Over 1,000 books from German abbey being digitised

The rarest and most valuable tomes of the Altomuenster Abbey include manuscripts with colorful illustrations from the late 15th and early 16th century.

art and culture Updated: Dec 24, 2017 13:40 IST
Altomuenster Abbey.
Altomuenster Abbey.(Shutterstock)

A collection of more than 1,000 books taken from a shuttered, female-led abbey in southern Germany is being preserved and digitized, to the delight of scholars who had feared it might be lost.

The rarest and most valuable tomes of the Altomuenster Abbey include manuscripts with colorful illustrations from the late 15th and early 16th century, but experts say items like recipe books are also invaluable to the study of the Bridgettines, helping tell the tale of what daily life was like behind the closed doors of the monastery hundreds of years ago.

“It’s a great victory for scholarship,” said Volker Schier, a Bridgettine scholar and researcher at the Catholic University Leuven, in Belgium, who was one of the instigators of a petition with some 2,000 signatures urging the preservation of the books.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more

more from art and culture
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
The future of studying: Learning everything the digital way
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you