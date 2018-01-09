Rapunzel, Snow White and more: See these magical photos straight out of a fairy tale

Fancy Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White or Jasmine in their 2017 avatar? Check out Oxford-based couple Bella Kotak and Pratik Naik’s art works to see the Disney princesses reinterpreted in a totally different (read unexpected) modern fairy tale. The two run Fine Art Collections, which creates jaw-dropping images you can order online and put up in your house.

Bella is a photographer who creates elaborate, magical images of women inspired from nature and fairytales. A fine art, fashion and portrait photographer, Bella captures ethereal looking women in gorgeous dresses and striking accessories surrounded by flowers, trees and mist. Pratik is a retoucher, who adds the final polish to Bella’s colour palette. Together they use nature’s colours through the various seasons to bring life to their fairytale portraits.

In an interview with mymodernmet.com, Bella spoke about how she goes about creating her various portraits. “Sometimes I’ll be planning a picture for a couple of months, preparing the props and waiting for the location, weather and model to align. Other times, I create the props moments before we head out to capture an idea I’ve had,” she said.

When asked about her technique and the equipments she uses, Bella added, “I guess, first and foremost my camera! Alongside that, my 50mm f1.4 lens, my 24-70mm f2.8 lens, bobby pins (millions of them! as I use these to pin flowers and leaves onto hair/ clothes), safety pins, scissors, pruning shears, and a reflector.”

Go ahead, have a look at some of Bella and Pratik’s creations in their magical world.

