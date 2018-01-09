Rapunzel, Snow White and more: See these magical photos straight out of a fairy tale
Oxford-based couple Bella Kotak and Pratik Naik create jaw-dropping images you can order online and put up in your house.art and culture Updated: Jan 09, 2018 09:35 IST
Fancy Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White or Jasmine in their 2017 avatar? Check out Oxford-based couple Bella Kotak and Pratik Naik’s art works to see the Disney princesses reinterpreted in a totally different (read unexpected) modern fairy tale. The two run Fine Art Collections, which creates jaw-dropping images you can order online and put up in your house.
Bella is a photographer who creates elaborate, magical images of women inspired from nature and fairytales. A fine art, fashion and portrait photographer, Bella captures ethereal looking women in gorgeous dresses and striking accessories surrounded by flowers, trees and mist. Pratik is a retoucher, who adds the final polish to Bella’s colour palette. Together they use nature’s colours through the various seasons to bring life to their fairytale portraits.
So excited to kick off the year on a bright note! @solsticeretouch and I just dropped a brand new colour collection in our colour shop last night! - @fineartactions / www.fineartactions.com . We're offering an extra 25% off the launch price to our social media fam :) Use code - ENCHANTED25 . One of the highlights of last year was watching my little colour shop grow. I remember feeling so nervous initially, an artist sharing so much about my process and nursing that fear that I'm sure lots of artists feel about losing the originality of their work. Sharing something that took years to cultivate. But in the end I still wanted to give back to you guys who've supported me so far and honestly I've received so much back I can't even tell you! It's amazing to see how other photography artists and creatives have used my colours to create content that is so beautiful and true to themselves! My colours suddenly appearing in food photography, wedding, advertisements, portraiture, editorials, and so much more. I can see the small part I played in someone's journey and that's really cool and inspiring! Building each other up as creatives is magic in itself 🙌 . Here's to another year of love, evolution, growth, and fantastical art! ✨🙏✨ . Model is dear @mariaamanda_official wearing @royalblack_couture . Using the Winter Orange action 🍊
In an interview with mymodernmet.com, Bella spoke about how she goes about creating her various portraits. “Sometimes I’ll be planning a picture for a couple of months, preparing the props and waiting for the location, weather and model to align. Other times, I create the props moments before we head out to capture an idea I’ve had,” she said.
When asked about her technique and the equipments she uses, Bella added, “I guess, first and foremost my camera! Alongside that, my 50mm f1.4 lens, my 24-70mm f2.8 lens, bobby pins (millions of them! as I use these to pin flowers and leaves onto hair/ clothes), safety pins, scissors, pruning shears, and a reflector.”
Go ahead, have a look at some of Bella and Pratik’s creations in their magical world.
Once upon a time... . Getting lost is just another way of saying 'going exploring' 🍃 . Hope you're all having a lovely Sunday ✨ you can download the colours from this picture in my colour shop - @fineartactions . Model: @jessrachelmac Gown by: @fireflypath Makeup & Hair by: @ian_hencher Skin retouching: @solsticeretouch
