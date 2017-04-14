Rongali Bihu: Gurgaon ushers in spring and Assamese New Year with this festival

Based on the theme of ‘O Mor Apunar Desh’, which refers to one’s love for his own land, Assam Association of Gurgaon is organising Rongali Bihu, a festival that celebrates the harvest season and Assamese New Year, today.

From folk music, dance drama to enjoy and sumptuous Assamese food to gorge on, the festival is being organised by the natives of the state residing in Delhi NCR. Phanijyoti Sarma, president of the Assam association in Gurgaon, says, “The festival, also called Bohag Bihu, is celebrated across all communities. Rongali means cheerful and full of colours. As we’re away from our native land, we bring together all the Assamese people residing in the city as well as the people who love the state’s culture on one platform.”

Assamese singer Bornali Kalita will usher in the festive season with folk songs in goalpariya dialect. Also expect to get a flavour of the state on stage with a Bihu dance performance by a group of artists from Assam. A dance drama, titled O Mor Apunar Desh that aims to showcase the heritage of the state, promoting tourism, will also be staged.

The one day event that will begin with painting competitions will proceed with a dance competition called the Bihuwati that will see women perform Bihu dance. “The cultural segment of the day will commence with a chorus, sung in Assamese. There will be talks on the Sattriya dance (a form of dance drama with origins in the Krishna-centered Vaishnavism monasteries of Assam) that originated in Majuli, the river island located on the river Brahmaputra. We welcome one and all to celebrate the festival with us,” he adds