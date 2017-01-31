Terribly Tiny Talkies’ new short film puts an emotional twist on dry days

From Don Corleone (Marlon Brando) and his son Michael (Al Pacino), in The Godfather (1972) to Italian banker Giovanni di Bicci de’ Medici (Dustin Hoffman) and his son Cosimo de’ Medici (Richard Madden), in the TV show Medici: Masters of Florence, popular culture has always portrayed a father son relationship against a background of a legacy that needs to be carried forward.

This is where Mumbai-based filmmaker Harsh Dedhia’s (30) film, Dry Day, stands out – its showcases a father-son relationship devoid of any drama, friction, or a legacy. It simply sees two men - the son, hesitant to extend friendship towards his father, and the father, who is struggling to find a way to connect with his son. The film released as a Terribly Tiny Talkie – the cinema branch of online micro fiction creators Terribly Tiny Tales, on January 26.

Read more: Terribly Tiny Talkies: Are short films the next big thing?

“It’s a relatable situation in every son’s life, when he’s on the verge of manhood, and is confused about how his father fits in his social circle. Sons grow up looking up to their fathers, and that sense of fierce respect often acts as a barrier in their friendship,” says Dedhia.

Dry Day is the story of how both of them, overcome their personal apprehensions, break the ice, and start an unlikely friendship. From sharing information about the range of alcohol and spirits available in the market, to reminiscing about their relationship when the son was just a child, and engaging in a game of carrom for old times sake, the film progresses through moments. The dialogue is minimal – poignant points in the film are highlighted with a soft background score.

Read more: Why single women struggle to find a home in Mumbai

“I wanted the film to highlight the void that they both feel when, through puberty and the early twenties, fathers and sons emotionally move away from one another. But it’s also important to note that it’s a strong relationship at its core, and if consciously worked on, can make for a lifelong friendship,” says Dedhia.