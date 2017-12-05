The Ceramic Trail: Feast your eyes on 10 creations by this pottery artist

Shilpy Gupta, a potter and artist, blends poetry and pottery together in her clay works which she has titled Ceramic Trail. Picking up the tricks of the trade from a studio in the U.S, she shifted base to India to turn it into a full time profession.

In the last 15 years, Gupta has been mixing Rumi’s poetry and Buddha’s teachings into her clay works, and was influenced by the traditional Indian potter. When Gupta started creating her pieces, their design unknowingly reflected the thoughts of Rumi and Buddha. In fact, it was much later when a friend pointed this out to her that she realized it.

But is this enough to sustain herself? “Studio pottery is still in its nascent stage in India and has only recently started getting recognized as an art form worthy of recognition. Buyers are still cost conscious but have started understanding the organic process behind each piece,” says Gupta.

