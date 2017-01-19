Theatre, food, music: 10 things to do in Mumbai this weekend

FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

1) Theatre: Chuhal: A romantic comedy set in a small town. The story sees two strangers - Aarti and Sudhir – who are on the brink of a relationship, but have to decide if they want to be in love forever .

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu; Call: 2614 9546

Tickets: Rs 350; When: 7pm and 9pm (on both days)

2) Music: Roots of Fire: UK’s renowned orchestra, Sinfonia Verdi, teams up with the sarod-playing duo - brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash for a fusion music night.

Where: Royal Opera House Theatre, Lamington Road; Call: 2369 0511

Tickets: Rs 300; When: 7pm

3) Talk: Ventriloquism and Puppetry: Know all about the art of puppetry, and how it has evolved over the years, from noted puppeteers Ramdas and Aparna Padhye.

Where: Kitab Khana, Fort; Call: 6170 2276

Entry: Free; When: 5.30pm

SATURDAY, JANUARY 21

4) Theatre: Sangeet Bari: Know all about the history of Maharshtra’s traditional dance form – lavni – through a live performance and narration.

Where: Sitara Studio, off Tulsi Pipe road, Parel; Call: 2422 1666

Tickets: Rs 500; When: 6pm

5) Comedy: Sare Jahan se Achha: Comedians Naveen Noronha and Kamal Trilok Singh will deliver dark humour monologues on a range of subjects from homosexuality, religion, and demonetisation to train travel, farmer suicides and vandalism.

Where: Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar, Versova; Call: 77180 30009

Tickets: Rs 350; When: 8pm

6) Talk: Coining the Indian Sculptural Language: Decode Indian sculptures and know the hacks to study the legacy of ancient Indian kingdoms. This talk, by art historian Dr Deepak Kannal, will specifically focus on sculptures from the Sunga Satavahana period (187 to 78 BC) found in what is today recognised as the Indian subcontinent.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Byculla; Call: 2373 1234

RSVP by email at ccardoza@bdlmuseum.org; When: 5.30pm

7) Food and drink: Not Just a Craft Beer Festival: Drink a variety of craft beers and signature cocktails as part of drinking games such as Giant Jhenga, Beer Pong Tables and Battle Shots. The earnings from the day will be used towards supporting programs working in the areas of education, health and community development.

Where: Corona Garden, Bandra (W); Call: 9821049098

Price: Rs 1,200 onward; When: 3.30pm to 10.30pm

8) Photography: One Man Show: Photographer Dr Barun Sinh captures carnivores -- a crocodile, a tiger, a lion and a polar bear -- in action during a hunt.

Where: Jehangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda; Call: 2284 3989

Entry: Free; When: 11am to 7pm

SUNDAY, JANUARY 22

9) Food and Drink: The Year of the Rooster: Start your meal with a traditional Chinese salad with roasted chicken, passion fruit and cress. For the main course, dig into black pepper chicken soup with white truffle, a soya and honey glazed Indian salmon with elderflower jelly and stir-fry vegetarian duck in spicy bean sauce.

Where: Hakkasan, Krystal Building, Bandra (W); Call: 2644 4444

Price: Rs 3,250 for two people; When: 12pm to 1am

10) Travel: One-day Trek: Conquer Fort Kothaligad, situated on the outskirts of Mumbai, in Karjat. The fort stands at a height of 1,550ft and is known for a cave carved from inside forming a staircase to the pinnacle of the fort.

Where: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (assembly point. Head to Karjat station)

Call: 99871 21415; Price: Rs 600 per person; When: 6am (assembly time)