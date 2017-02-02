Theatre, food, travel: 10 things to do in Mumbai over the weekend

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

1) Food and drinks: Kabab Festival: As the Mumbai winters come to an end, make the most of the pleasant evenings with kebabs such as Kashmiri paneer, Sialkoti aloo, Dilli ki lal tikki, and masala tandoori wings, and Baluchi chicken.

Where: Copper Chimney (all outlets); For reservations, visit copperchimny.in

Price: Rs 1,400 ; When: 11am onward

Kabab Festival.

2) Art: Village Life: Artist Akanksha Thakur’s solo series features landscapes in the village daily life, figurative work and portraits. Her art reflects the simplicity of life away from urbanised cities.

Where: Kamalnayan Bajaj Art Gallery, Nariman Point; Call: 9893992536

Entry: Free; When: 11am to 7pm

Village Life.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 4

3) Dance: Conversing with the Gods: Art historian and scholar of Indian miniature painting, Dr BN Goswamy, will talk about the works of painter Manaku. They feature dance dramas: Geet Govinda and Bhagavata Purana. The talk will be followed by Bharatnatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai’s performance on the representation of Vishnu in Indian mythology.

Where: Experimental Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point; Call: 6622 3737

Ticket: Rs 200 onward; When: 6.30pm

Bharatnatyam dancer Malavika Sarukkai.

4) Workshop: The Secret Masters Session: Know all about the history and nuances of Hindustani classical music in a session by singer Jayshree Patnekar. A vocalist proficient in the Jaipur and Kirana styles of classical singing, this is Patnekar’s first performance in Mumbai after 10 years.

Where: PL Deshpande Natya Sankul, Prabhadevi; Call: 2436 5990

Ticket: Rs 300; When: 6.30pm

5) Talk: Mumbai Local: Director Prakash Jha, a self-proclaimed social historian, known for films that shed light on the cultural and political environment of India, will talk about the need for more socially relevant cinema, and what attracts him to the genre.

Where: MCubed Library, Near Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (W); Call: 2641 1497

Entry: Free; When: 5pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5

6) Theatre: Gauhar: Based on the life of one of India’s first pop-culture stars at the turn of the 20th century, Gauhar was the first Indian woman to break tradition and sing Indian classical and sell her recordings. She sang in 20 languages and produced close to 600 records in her lifetime.

Where: Sophia Auditorium, Sophia College, Breach Candy; Call: 2353 8550

Ticket: Rs 100; When: 7.30pm

Gauhar

7) Comedy: Stand-up Comedy Special: Comedian Aditi Mittal will put a sarcastic spin on everyday feminism in India, and how the concept has been distorted.

Where: Tuning Fork Studios, Khar (W); Call: 98333 58490

Ticket: Rs 330; When: 8.30pm

8) Food and drink: Sunday Roast Brunch: Pick from prawn roll with red cabbage and chorizo jam, bacon-wrapped dates and almond puree, roast chicken pizzettas, smoked salmon and mini bagels with cream cheese, among others.

Where: Woodside Inn, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Lower Parel; Call: 2497 5018

Price: Rs 2,000 for two people; When: 11.30am to 3.30pm

Sunday Roast Brunch.

9) Food and drink: Sassy to the Tea: Start your day with a hearty brunch that includes choice of cupcakes, brownies, banana bread, Danish pastry, croissant, muffins, cinnamon swirls, and coffee French toast with whipped coconut cream.

Where: The Sassy Spoon, Bandra; Call: 86555 55555

Price: Rs 450 onward; When: 12pm to 12am

Sassy to the Tea.

10) Travel: Flamingo Watch: Go for an early morning bird-watch trail. An expert will shed light on the seasonal movement of the birds, the flora and fauna in the vicinity, and the art of birdwatching.

Where: Sewri station (assembly point); Call: 86920 22777

Price: Rs 350 per person; When: 6.40am (assembly time)