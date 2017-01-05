Theatre, gaming, workshops: 10 things to do in Mumbai this weekend

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

1) Theatre: Mughal-e-Azam: Catch the stage musical inspired by the 1960 classic film by the same name. It is the story of Salim, emperor’s Akbar’s son, who falls in love with a courtesan, and wages a war against his father to be with her.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA; Call: 6622 3737

Ticket: Rs 500 onward; When: 8pm

Mughal-e-Azam.

2) Special event: Wine Week 2017: Get a chance to be a part of the Indian Wine Consumers Choice Awards. Attend a blind tasting that will feature a wide range of white, red and rose wines. Grade them against set parameters such as taste, texture and smell.

Where: Sofitel Hotel, Bandra Kurla Complex; Call: 98206 98883 to register

Wine Week 2017 (Africa Studio - Fotolia)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

3) Comedy: Bachelors of Comedy: Comedians Karunesh Talwar, Raunaq Rajani and Piyush Sharma will shed light on what it was like to grow up a budding comedian through college institutions, balancing academics and their personal joke collections.

Where: Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill, Bandra (W); Call: 96199 62969

Ticket: Rs 350 onward; When: 7pm

4) Theatre: Old Man and the Sea: Based on a novel by Ernest Hemingway, it is the story of an old fisherman and his struggle for his greatest catch. It reflects on life, dreams, disappointment: the human condition itself.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu; Call: 2614 9546

Entry: Free; When: 6pm and 9pm

Read more: Dance drama meets psychological thriller in this kathakali production

Old Man and the Sea.

5) Art: Spirituality and Inner Peace: Artist Preeta Rajendra’s landscapes reflect on peace, meditation and the integration of nature in spirituality.

Where: The Art Entrance Gallery, opp Jahangir Art Gallery, Kala Ghoda

Call: 81081 26616 Entry: Free; When: 10am to 8am

Spirituality and Inner Peace.

6) Workshop: Japanese Tie and Dye: Create a design by folding, twisting, pleating and crumpling a garment and binding with string or rubber bands, followed by application of dye. Japanese artist Shibori will walk participants through this indigenous art of tying and dyeing cloth.

Where: Title Waves, off Turner Road, Bandra (W); Call: 2651 0841

Ticket: Rs 3,300 per person ; When: 11am

Japanese Tie and Dye

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

7) Gaming: Pawnstars - A Chess Championship: Participate in a series of armature chess tournaments, with noted chess players Rakesh Kulkarni and Ketan Boricha as mentors. The series is aimed at creating a solid chess community in Mumbai.

Where: Doolally Taproom, August Kranti Marg, Kemps Corner; Call: 99693 60726

To register, email: events@brewcrafts.in; When: 12pm to 4pm

Chess tournament.

8) Comedy: 40 Shades of Grey (Hair): Comedians and TV personalities Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar come together to give a sneak peak into the lives of 40-something Indian men.

Where: Sophia Bhabha Auditorium, Sophia College, Cumballa Hill; Call: 2351 2642

Ticket: Rs 300 onward; When: 7.30pm

Read more: Cyrus Broacha and Kunal Vijayakar’s new show celebrates being over 40

40 Shades of Grey (Hair) (Photo: Aalok Soni/HT)

9) Theatre: Dohri Zindagi: A play on the dual lives of individuals who don’t conform to conventional gender roles and norms. The story sheds light on the struggles they face.

Where: Brewbot, off New Link Road, Andheri (W); Call: 3969 8091

Ticket: Rs 300 onward; When: 7.30pm

10) Food: Dimsum Festival: Pick from prawn, crab meat, chicken, roast pork, mushroom, custard and steamed red beans dumplings.

Where: Open House Cafe & Bar, Dadar; Call: 2445 5044

Price: Rs 1,100 onward; When: 11am to 1am