This doodler’s comic sketches of day-to-day life will make you laugh out loud

Have you struggled with a jumpsuit in a public bathroom, or felt guilty about skipping your gym routine three weeks in a row? Do you get intense attacks of “Monday blues” or consider getting your eyebrows done to be punishment for past sins? For illustrator Neha Sharma (25), such mundane instances have inspired her to doodle; her humorous artworks are featured under the handle Neha Doodles on her Facebook (18,696 likes) and Instagram page (63.6k followers).

The Delhi-based illustrator started doodling in 2014 as a hobby while studying to be a chartered accountant. “I used to doodle on bills or tissue papers, basically anything I could find. I would then take pictures and post them on social media. One day, a friend suggested that I should make a dedicated page for my doodles and I took that advice seriously,” she says.

Her hilarious illustrations are peppered with Hindi dialogues and highlight life in Delhi. In her illustrations, she makes fun of Hindi songs with outrageous lyrics, posts motivating messages of self-love, describes the vagaries of working freelance, pokes fun of her family, and throws in a generous helping of toilet humour.

Me after watching all seasons of Orange is the New Black : What year is it? A post shared by NEHA DOODLES 🐸 (@neha.doodles) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

Sharma eventually gave up on her quest to be a chartered accountant and decided to pursue illustration and doodling as a profession: “I never wanted to live for the weekend. A major chunk of our life is spent working, and I wanted to enjoy my work,” she says.

The artist draws creative inspiration from incidents that happen to her/around her. “I have a hyperactive imagination. I start thinking of alternate scenarios, of how a particular situation could have played out. Then I turn the funniest scenario into a comic,” she says.

Neha Doodles also features animated doodle videos of popular Punjabi songs by the likes of Yo Yo Honey Singh, Badshah, and Raftaar. “It is a long process. Every frame in the video is hand-drawn and then animated,” she says.

Moving ahead, Sharma is focusing on starting an online store and writing a graphic novel.

Here are some more of her illustrations:

Romance in India. This will definitely be a series. A post shared by NEHA DOODLES 🐸 (@neha.doodles) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:33am PDT

I am not even kidding padosiyo ke wifi ka signal mere room me mere khud ke wifi se zaada better hai. A post shared by NEHA DOODLES 🐸 (@neha.doodles) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

