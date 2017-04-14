Vishu, Puthandu, Poila Boishakh: Here’s what makes India’s harvest festival special

The fourth month of the year in the Gregorian calendar, April is the time for new beginnings and fresh harvest in India.

The first day of the month of Vaisakh, which roughly falls around April 13, 14 or 15, marks the start of Hindu New Year. Variously called Baisakhi or Vaisakhi (UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab), Puthandu (Tamil Nadu), Vishu (Kerala), Mahabishuva Sankranti (Odisha), Rongali Bihu (Assam) and Poila Boishakh (Bengal), it is also a celebration of spring harvest.

Crops have been cut and sold. Farmers have time to relax with some food, music and dance and say a prayer of thanks for a good produce.

Assam celebrates Bihu thrice in a year but Rongali Bihu is the biggest and most popular. It is customary for young people to perform the famous Bihu dance to the beat of drums. At home, special food is cooked and cattle, integral to a farmer’s life and livelihood, are worshipped.

Of the three Bihu festivals in Assam, Rongali Bihu is the most popular. (PTI)

Vishu in Kerala marks the completion of the spring equinox. But unlike Onam, the other harvest festival, Vishu is a quieter affair, with Lord Vishnu in his Krishna avatar the presiding deity of the festivities. The Indian laburnum (Kani Konna, with its famed golden bloom) and silver coins are offered to Vishnu. People, especially children, wear new clothes (Puthukodi) and homes cook up a spread – something sweet, sour, salty and bitter, connoting the difference experiences of life.

Vishu is celebrated with the customary worship of Lord Vishnu as Krishna. (PTI)

For the devout, a visit to Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple, Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple or Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple an early morning darshan is a must.

On the same day, Odisha celebrates Mahabisuha Sankranti, better known as Pana Sankranti. It is also time to prepare the popular local drink Bela Pana. It is made using golden apple or bael (Aegle marmelos) in Hindi, a fruit that grows in abundance in India and Bangladesh. It ripes in peak summer and the drink is known to have a cooling effect.

Puthandu marks the first day of the Tamil New Year. After a thorough cleaning of homes, a vegetarian feast is laid out and families get together for the puja. Visits to temple, friends and family are a part of celebrations.

Shubho Nabobarsho (Happy New Year) is how Bengalis usher in the New Year. Prayers are said to Goddess Lakshmi (for wealth) and Lord Ganesha (for wellbeing). Homes are decorated with elaborate rangoli and alpana and special food prepared on the occasion.

These celebrations come within a fortnight of several other parts of India celebrating their New Year. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka (Ugadi/Yugadi), Maharashtra, Goa, Konkan (Gudi Padwa), Manipur (Cheiraoba), Kashmir (Navreh), Sindh (Cheti Chand) welcomed the New Year around March 29-30.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more