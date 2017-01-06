We recommend: 3 new TV series you need to start watching

Emerald City: In the times of CGI, classic fantasies have been retold on screen, with varying degrees of success. Maleficent (2014) flipped the good-versus-evil story of Sleeping Beauty to great effect. Red Riding Hood (2011) didn’t manage it. DirectorTarsem Singh isn’t new to fantasy (Mirror Mirror, 2012). What makes his next project, Emerald City, ambitious is that he’s adapted the Land of Oz (L Frank Baum) for television. Baum’s creation has been adapted in the past, in film (Wizard of Oz, 1939), and as musicals (Wizard of Oz, and Wicked). This one’s being touted as Oz meets Game of Thrones. It’s a lot to live up to. We hope it’s sufficiently dark, complex and grown-up.

Debuts on January 7, 8pm, on Colors Infinity

Sherlock, season 4: Two years, a token Victorian special episode (The Abominable Bride), and a cryptic teaser later, BBC’s popular show, Sherlock, is back. Yet, the series, now in its fourth season, seems to have lost its momentum. The story has steered away from adventures of the original, detached Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick, Dr John Watson. It is now a shadow of its former critically acclaimed seasons, with a dash of Bollywood-esque drama thrown in. The latest episode, The Six Thatchers, is stretched, and irrelevant to the cliffhanger from last season. Despite the obvious flaws, expect stellar acting and a climax that promises to shock.

Debuts on: January 7, 10pm, on AXN India

Easy: Two brothers decide to open an illegal brewery in their basement after a night of marijuana-induced brainstorming. A bisexual woman unsuccessfully tries to adapt to a vegan lifestyle to be more likeable to a new girlfriend. An ageing comic illustrator comes to terms with a gross invasion of privacy after a rendezvous with a college student 20 years his junior. Such are the relatable, slice of life stories that feature in Easy, a TV series. Set in Chicago, each episode sheds light on the everyday struggles of an urban population, without the exaggerated dramatisation.

Available on netflix.com