You don’t need formal training to be an artist; it comes from within: Manu Singh

While she might have completed her formal education in medieval history, art is something that struck a chord with artist Manu Singh about a decade ago. Since then, it has become an inextricable part of her existence.

Even though she paints mainly with oil on canvas, she likes experimenting with different mediums. “Art isn’t easy, it isn’t difficult, too. You don’t need mediums or formal training or a vast knowledge to be an artist; all of that sure helps, but art really just comes from inside,” says Singh.

Manu Singh says her paintings urge people to introspect and let go of self-limiting beliefs like jealousy, the fear or rejection and competition.

Her recent exhibition in the city, titled Wooden Horse, was inspired by her favourite childhood toy — a magical horse which could fly to places only a child’s imagination could manifest. Singh feels this is a constant reminder that while we limit ourselves as adults; the child within is always free.

Singh feels this is a constant reminder that while we limit ourselves as adults; the child within is always free. “As adults, key emotions such as love, appreciation and kindness are sometimes coloured by self-limiting beliefs like jealousy, the fear of rejection, and the need to win the rat race. My paintings urge us to introspect and let go of these things,” she adds.

Talking about survival in the field of art, she says, “For those who are looking to make art a full-time career, know that this is hard. You might find it hard to sustain it till the demand gets higher, but that shouldn’t really limit you from choosing this. Start it as a recreation and see if it builds into a passion.”

Even though Singh paints mainly with oil on canvas, she likes experimenting with different mediums.

As for plans regarding her next show, she says, “Each work of mine, takes one to two months to be completed. By that math, you could expect a new show from me in about 2-3 years.”