Goa election: 156 crorepatis will contest assembly polls 2017

As many as 156 of the 251 candidates for the February 4 Goa assembly election are crorepatis or multi-millionaires, reveals an analysis of the information furnished by candidates in their election affidavits.

The data analysis, released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Tuesday, showed that 97 per cent of candidates of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are multi-millionaires, followed by the Congress at 92 per cent and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with 52 per cent.

Ranjit Cotta Carvalho (AAP) leads the pack with the highest declared assets of over Rs 65 crore, followed by Michael Vincent Lobo (BJP) with over Rs 54 crore and Pratapsingh R. Rane (Congress) with over Rs 50 crore.

The percentage of candidates with pending criminal cases is quite low. Only 38 out of the 251 candidates (15 per cent) have declared criminal cases against them. A total of 19 candidates (8 per cent) have serious criminal charges against them.

Party-wise, most candidates with criminal cases are from the Congress (9 of 37, or 24 per cent), followed by the BJP (17 per cent) and the AAP (8 per cent).

As for candidates with serious criminal charges against them, the Congress again tops the list with 16 per cent, while for the BJP it is 8 per cent. No AAP candidate has serious criminal charges against him or her.