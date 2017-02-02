82 liquor bottles seized from SAD leader Rajbir Kaur’s house in Jalandhar

The police on Thursday seized 82 liquor bottles from the house of Akali leader and former captain of the Indian women hockey team Rajbir Kaur in Khusropur village.

The village is in the Jalandhar Cantonment constituency from where Akali Dal’s Sarabjit Singh Makkar is contesting elections.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sandeep Kumar Sharma said a case has been registered against Rajbir Kaur’s husband, Gurmail Singh, who is former superintendent of police (SP) and a hockey Olympian.

When contacted, Rajbir Kaur said it’s a deep-rooted conspiracy as she and her husband were not in the house during the police raid.

Before joining the Akali Dal, Kaur was member of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and was one of ticket contenders from this constituency.