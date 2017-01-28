AAP a marriage procession without ‘dulha’: Sidhu

Targeting AAP for not having announced its chief ministerial candidate, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday described the party as a marriage procession without a bridegroom. Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Malkit Singh Dakha, he said, “Jo baraat hai wo saamne aake khari hui hai, par dulhe ka pata nai hai (Marriage procession is at your gate, but there is no bridegroom in it).”

Sidhu said while Rahul Gandhi announced Captain Amarinder Singh as the CM candidate for Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was shying away from announcing his party’s CM face. “Kejriwal is keen to become CM of Punjab and that’s why he has not announced any candidate for the post. People must stop an outsider from becoming CM of the state,” he said.