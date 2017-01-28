 AAP a marriage procession without ‘dulha’: Sidhu | assembly-elections$punjab-2017 | Hindustan Times
AAP a marriage procession without ‘dulha’: Sidhu

assembly elections Updated: Jan 28, 2017 12:17 IST
Arjun Sharma
Arjun Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jagroan
Highlight Story

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu along with party leaders addressing a rally at Galib Kalan, Jagraon, in Ludhiana on Friday .(JS Grewal/HT Photo)

Targeting AAP for not having announced its chief ministerial candidate, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday described the party as a marriage procession without a bridegroom. Addressing a rally in support of Congress candidate Malkit Singh Dakha, he said, “Jo baraat hai wo saamne aake khari hui hai, par dulhe ka pata nai hai (Marriage procession is at your gate, but there is no bridegroom in it).”

Sidhu said while Rahul Gandhi announced Captain Amarinder Singh as the CM candidate for Punjab, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was shying away from announcing his party’s CM face. “Kejriwal is keen to become CM of Punjab and that’s why he has not announced any candidate for the post. People must stop an outsider from becoming CM of the state,” he said.

