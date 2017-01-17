Batala: AAP’s Ghuggi fails to file nomination papers due to technical fault

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener and candidate from Batala Gurpreet Singh Waraich (popularly known as Ghuggi) was caught in a hitch when he tried to file his nomination papers but was denied following some discrepancy in the nomination papers.

According to information, Gurpreet, along with wife Kuljeet Kaur, advocate Raghubir Singh Randhawa and cousin Harpreet Singh Rimpy reached the SDM office to file his nomination papers but before he could succeed, he was told that the bank account mention in the nomination papers was opened on Monday and as per the Election Commission of India’s Handbook of Returning Officer 2014, the candidate must open his/her bank account 24 hours before filing of nomination.

Talking to HT, Gurpreet said that he had gone to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday to complete the formalities and thinking that his account had not been opened since then, he went to meet the RO on Monday.

He said that he was oblivious of the fact that the bank did not open his account on Friday. “Saturday and Sunday being holidays, the account was made operational today. Now we will have to come again tomorrow to submit the papers,” said Harpreet Singh Rimpy.

Waraich said that he got to know of the anomaly minutes before he was to go inside the RO’s office. “When I came to know of the flaw, I met the RO and told him that I would come again tomorrow,” he said.