AAP files complaint with EC over ‘fake letter’ on social media

Taking serious note of the circulation of a “fake letter” on social media, AAP on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission seeking its recommendation to DGP Punjab to register criminal case against those who are behind it.

In his complaint to the Election Commission, convener of human rights cell of AAP, Navkiran Singh said through social media a letter purportedly written by in-charge of AAP’s affairs in Punjab Sanjay Singh, to the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal has come to the party’s notice, which has been found to be fake.

In the “fake letter”, Sanjay Singh was allegedly quoted as saying that Congress is strong on 69 seats and leading on 11 seats. It also cited him as suggesting Arvind Kejriwal to reduce the number of his rallies in Punjab and bring local leaders to the fore.

“The fake letter in circulation is highly malicious and fictitious and may be the handiwork of opposition parties to mislead innocent voters of Punjab,” AAP said in a statement here.

In his complaint to the chief election commissioner, Navkiran said, “We request you to refer the matter to the DGP Punjab to get the matter investigated and to get a case registered under the relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for offence of forgery etc.”

“Since the letter has been forged in order to jeopardise free and fair elections, urgent action is required in this regard,” the party said in its complaint.

However, Sanjay Singh took to Twitter to blame poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s team, deployed by Congress, for allegedly circulating the “fake letter”.