AAP major challenge in Malwa, admits Sukhbir Badal

Deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday conceded that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is posing a considerable challenge in Malwa, which accounts for 69 of the total 117 assembly seats in the Punjab.

This is for the first time that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief has admitted on a public platform the rookie party’s challenge.

“I have visited every corner of Punjab. The fight is not triangular in the entire state. There is no presence of AAP in Majha, not even in Doaba. In Malwa, they are in the reckoning on around 20-21 seats. But there is no point in voting for the party as it cannot form government with these limited seats,” said Sukhbir Badal.

The deputy CM addressed two rallies in Nihal Singh Wala and Baghapurana in support of party candidates Shiv Ram Kaler and Tirath Singh Mahla, respectively.

‘AAP BEHIND SACRILEGE’

Accusing the AAP of being behind the sacrilege incidents in Punjab, Sukhbir said the desecration of holy books started after AAP arrived in Punjab.

“Kejriwal is associated with the forces that spread terrorism and he abides by the orders coming from Pakistan,” he further said.

The deputy CM, who attacked the Congress only once during his speeches at the two rallies —over the water issue, mainly targeted the AAP.

“Of the 117 candidates AAP had fielded in Punjab, wives of 56 had left them. The list includes Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann,” he added. Mann is pitted against Sukhbir in Jalalabad constituency.

“You must have also seen that the men who are not happy with their wives or worthless people of your villages are seen in the AAP,” Sukhbir further added.